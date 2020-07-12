Photo Credit: Pixabay

Jerusalem’s police over the weekend arrested 38 Arabs who were caught while illegally launching fireworks throughout the capital.

Israelis in Jerusalem and throughout Judea and Samaria on Saturday were subjected to an incessant cacophony as Arabs celebrated the end of the school year by launching fireworks, shooting in the air and setting off other explosive charges.

While such events occur on an annual basis, this year’s celebrations were extremely prolonged and violent.

The police stated that it arrested the 38 in the capital and confiscated over 185 fireworks charges.

The Israel Police stated it “will use all the means and tools at its disposal to exhaust justice with those suspects who have chosen to celebrate while risking their lives and risking lives and public property.”

At least 15 Arabs were injured from fireworks and gunfire on Saturday.