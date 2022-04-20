Photo Credit: Dana Kopel/POOL
April 20, 2022
The American and Iranian flags, symbolizing talks in Vienna surrounding re-entry into the Iran nuclear deal. Credit: Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock.
‘Nuclear deal on table must not be signed,’ urges ex-Israeli national security adviser
YAAKOV LAPPINJNS
Brig. Gen. (res.) Professor Jacob Nagel says that a “no deal” scenario is better than the current faulty proposal, and that the time for proactive steps to stop Iran’s nuclear program is overdue.
NEWSWhat is ‘Plan B’ for Israel or America if Iran nuclear deal goes unsigned?
ISRAEL KASNETT
“If there is no return to the JCPOA, I assume there will be efforts to somehow delay progress in activity,” says Raz Zimmt, an expert on Iran at the Institute for National Security Studies.
COLUMNRon Dermer: Iranian deal dangerous for US national security
RON DERMER AND MICHAEL MAKOVSKY
Diplomatically Incorrect with Ron Dermer and Michael Makovsky, Episode 3.
NEWSAmerica’s ‘Plan B’ in case Iran talks fail not ‘well-formulated enough’
YAAKOV LAPPIN
Professor Eytan Gilboa, an expert on American-Israeli relations, says the White House remains fixated on a poor Iran deal, though good ties between the Israeli and U.S. defense ministers have facilitated some coordination.
FEATURED COLUMN
JONATHAN S. TOBINJNS
Does it matter whether we call Russia’s war ‘genocide’?
From the Nyamata Memorial Site in Nyamata, Rwanda. Credit: Fanny Schertzer via Wikimedia Commons.
NEWSHolocaust survivor, 91, perishes in store basement in Mariupol
DOVID MARGOLIN CHABAD.ORG/NEWS
“Vanda Semyonovna lived through unimaginable horrors,” says Rabbi Mendel Cohen, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Mariupol and the Ukrainian port city’s lone rabbi. “She was a kind, joyous woman, a special person who will forever remain in our hearts.”
FEATURE
Demolished Jewish settlement becomes focus of holiday trek
MIKE WAGENHEIMJNS
Participants in a march to the Homesh Yeshiva on April 19, 2022. Photo: Mael Benoliel.
U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arriving in Israel on May 14, 2021. Source: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem/Twitter.
BRIEF
US State Department officials visit Middle East hoping to reduce tensions
JNS
Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr plan to stop in Jordan, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt.
A group of Orthodox Jewish men at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City as Israeli police officers stand guard on April 19, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
BRIEF
US State Department calls on Israelis, Palestinians to cease escalation of violence in Jerusalem
JNS
Senior staff and American ambassadors across the Middle East have been in close communication with Israeli and Palestinian officials seeking to de-escalate tensions.
BRIEFEmirati airlines pull out of Israel’s Independence Day flyover
SHIMON YAISH ISRAEL HAYOM
The move came shortly after the UAE summoned Israel’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi to discuss events on the Temple Mount.
BRIEFEmirates summons Israeli ambassador for handling of Arab riots in Jerusalem
UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy “expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region.”
BRIEFErdoğan, Middle Eastern countries bash Israel over Arab violence in Jerusalem
“Turkey stands with Palestine,” said its president • Morocco called the actions “systematic provocation” • Jordanian foreign ministry delivered a written condemnation.
Orlando, Fla. Credit: Pixabay.
BRIEF
‘Real-time’ testimonials from survivors to highlight new Orlando Holocaust center
JNS
A cornerstone of the museum will be the inclusion of the “Dimensions in Testimony” program.
Example of a modern combat helmet (British Mk 6 with cloth cover). Credit: Richard Harvey via Wikimedia Commons.
BRIEF
Israel to send protective gear to emergency-service providers in Ukraine
JNS
Helmets and vests will arrive following a request made by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Education Minister Yifat Shasha Biton visit students at a school in Kfar Saba, Feb. 9, 2022. Photo by Dana Kopel/POOL.
BRIEF
Israel to lift indoor mask mandate
JNS
The mandate is to be lifted on April 23 at 8 p.m., excluding high-risk locations such as hospitals, old-age homes and flights.
Israelis light candles at the scene of a deadly terror attack, on Dizengoff Street in central Tel Aviv. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
BRIEF
Father of Tel Aviv shooter demands return of son’s body before he’ll turn himself in
DANA BEN-SHIMON AND JNS.ORGISRAEL HAYOM
“Even though I lost my son, God compensated me with thousands of young Muslims who see me as their father,” writes Fathi Hazem on Facebook.
Mahmoud Al-Habbash, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, said in a Friday sermon in Ramallah that aired on “Palestine TV” that Jerusalem and Palestine have belonged to the Palestinian people since before the Natufians, Canaanites and Jebusites, , April 15, 2022. Credit: MEMRI.
BRIEF
Palestinian adviser to Abbas: Jews not connected to land, ‘occupation’ to disappear
JNS
Mahmoud Al-Habbash said that just like the Greeks, Romans, Persians and Crusaders, Israeli oversight will come to an end.
Irgun fighter Dov Gruner, who was executed by the British in 1947. Photo: Government Press Office archive.
BRIEF
Executed Irgun fighter’s tefillin found after 75 years
HANAN GREENWOODISRAEL HAYOM
The phylacteries of Dov Gruner, who was hanged by the British in 1947, were identified in the archives of the Begin Center and are on display there during Passover.
Yishai Merling, head of the World Zionist Organization's Settlement Division (left), with Settlement Division Architect Yoel Rivlin displaying a map showing the section of the Negev where Highway 25 and Highway 31 are located. Credit: Courtesy.
NEWS
New Negev Desert communities aim to strengthen Jewish life in Israel’s south
DAVID ISAACJNS
“In my eyes, this is the most important thing this government has done up until now,” said Yishai Merling, head of the Settlement Division of the World Zionist Organization.
Jewish worshippers cover themselves with prayer shawls at the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem during the Kohanim Benediction for the Jewish holiday of Passover, April 18, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
NEWS
Tempered holiday blessing at Kotel as tensions clamped to keep the calm
MIKE WAGENHEIMJNS
“We understand why some of our friends aren’t here today, though, it is a little disappointing,” said Shmuel Cohen of Jerusalem. “There is no reason it needs to be this way. What do the Palestinians gain from this? This is their holy month, and they use Al-Aqsa this way?”
A ball of fire and smoke rises during an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 19, 2022. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
BRIEF
IAF strikes Hamas weapons site in Gaza post-rocket attack
JNS
While Palestinian Islamic Jihad is said to have launched the rocket, the Israeli military still holds Hamas accountable for any unrest in the area.
BRIEFIron Dome battery intercepts rocket launched from Gaza over Israel’s south
First such attack against Israel in seven months • Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly behind the firing.
An Israel Police patrol car burns in Lod, where synagogues and cars were torched amid riots by the city's Arab residents, May 12, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
BRIEF
Police to create emergency reserve force made up of former IDF soldiers
JNS
The need for a volunteer backup force became clear during police personnel shortages during riots in Arab-Israeli areas in May 2021.
Islamic Movement leader Raed Salah visited the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on April 19, 2022. Source: Twitter.
BRIEF
Radical Islamic Movement leader visits Temple Mount amid tensions
JNS
Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir blasted the Israel Police for letting Raed Salah visit the Temple Mount while refusing to allow a right-wing march to take place in the Old City.
BRIEFRadical leader of Islamic Movement released from prison in Israel
Raed Salah served 17 months for incitement to terrorism charges.
The Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Source: Screenshot.
BRIEF
Florida man defaces Miami Holocaust memorial with own blood
JNS
Christopher Green, 44, was charged with one count of criminal mischief on a place of worship and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
FEATURE
Ben Foster fights for his life in new film, ‘The Survivor’
ALAN ZEITLINJNS
Actor Ben Foster as Harry Haft, boxing for his life in “The Survivor.” Photo by Leo Pinter/HBO.
Dubai skyline in 2017. Credit: Umar Shariff/Shutterstock.
BRIEF
UAE rabbi announces plans to establish Jewish neighborhood in Gulf
JNS
Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie describes “a neighborhood with a synagogue, private homes, condominiums, hotels, shopping centers.”
At the Tomb of Maimonides (the Rambam) in central Tiberias, on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
NEWS
A New York rabbi and a medieval sage help revitalize Israeli city of Tiberias
JUDY LASH BALINTJNS
The goal? To expand the renovated center into a $20 million state-of-the-art Rambam Quarter. “The vision is that you’ll find your link to Judaism here, no matter who you are—religious, not religious, male or female, Sephardic or Ashkenaz. This is our link,” says Rabbi Yamin Levy.
Iranian missiles on display at a Quds Day rally in 2017. Credit: Saeediex/Shutterstock.
NEWS
Iran assembles ‘building blocks for long-range ballistic missiles,’ says Israeli space expert
YAAKOV LAPPINJNS
“At the end of the day, all missiles, including space launchers, are built by Iran’s military industries, and all of the industries belong to the IRGC. The connection was always there to begin with,” says Tal Inbar.
BRIEF
Right-wing politicians slam coalition over Jerusalem violence
JNS
Israeli Police during clashes with Arab rioters outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers in Hebron, April 17, 2022. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
BRIEF
Two Palestinian terrorists wounded in firefight with IDF near Jenin
JNS
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh: “Jenin is supplying a picture of resistance of the first order.”
BRIEFISIS calls for more attacks in Israel, criticizes Palestinian terror groups
A spokesman criticized Palestinian factions as fighting for “homeland” instead of “religion.”
BRIEFHamas: ‘Southern Lebanon front’ will join any new conflict with Israel
A London-based Arabic newspaper cited a senior source in the terror faction as saying that the situation “could ignite at any minute.”
BRIEFIDF commander signs demolition order for home of Bnei Brak terrorist
The order was signed after Israel’s High Court of Justice rejected an appeal by the terrorist’s family.
Doctors at the Israeli field hospital in Ukraine evaluating MRI images, March 2022. Photo by Naama Frank Azriel.
BRIEF
Jewish Federations of North America surpass $50 million for Ukrainian aid
JNS
Funds are being used for housing, clothing, medical and mental-health services, life-saving rescue operations, security and transportation for refugees.
Anti-Semitic fliers blaming Russia’s war in Ukraine on Jews were left in front of homes in Beverly Hills, Calif., on the first day of Passover, April 16, 2022. Source: Screenshot.
BRIEF
Beverly Hills residents wake up to anti-Semitic fliers on first day of Passover
JNS
They are similar to ones that blamed the coronavirus pandemic on a Jewish conspiracy.
Gaza Islamic scholar Abd Al-Hamid Dabbous said in a show on “Al-Quds Al-Youm TV” (Palestinan Islamic Jihad) that jihad is the “pinnacle of Islam,” April 10, 2022. Credit: MEMRI.
BRIEF
Islamic scholar in Gaza: Goal of jihad? Make people convert to Islam
JNS
Abd Al-Hamid Dabbou: “Through jihad, Allah conquers lands as well as hearts and minds.”
United Arab Emirates Rabbi Levi Duchman (right), and Dubai rabbis Mendel Blau and Mendel Duchman, with handmade shmurah matzah destined for the UAE, Kfar Chabad, Israel, March 21, 2022. Photo by Shneor Shif/Jewish UAE.
BRIEF
Passover in UAE: 1,000 people take part in history-making seder
JNS
"The warm welcome our community has received from the local leadership is a true testament to coexistence and tolerance," said Rabbi to the United Arab Emirates Levi Duchman.
Boston. Credit: Pixabay.
BRIEF
Couple plans to build first Holocaust museum in Boston
JNS
Jewish philanthropists Jody Kipnis and Todd Ruderman purchased a building on Tremont Street for $11.5 million.
Ukrainian refugee Anastasiia Zinevych arrived in Israel with her husband and is continuing her research at Hebrew University as part of a donor-funded program, April 2022. Credit: Tali Aronsky/the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
BRIEF
Ukrainian academics arrive at Hebrew University under aid program
JNS
The aid provides a minimum of four months of tuition and a living stipend; researchers are also being matched with faculty members.
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during the election campaign, June 14, 2021. Credit: Armin2210 via Wikimedia Commons.
BRIEF
Raisi: Tehran ‘will target Israel’s heart if it makes slightest move’
JNS
“If you make slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces' destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime,” says Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.
Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi. Source: Twitter.
BRIEF
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Lapid’s criticism of invasion
ARIEL KAHANAISRAEL HAYOM
Israeli officials believe the situation is “under control.”
Palestinian rioters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during Ramadan clashes on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
BRIEF
Two Palestinians arrested after five Israelis wounded in stoning near Jerusalem Old City
JNS
Some 400 Palestinian rioters were arrested on Temple Mount following clashes with police.
NEWSMore than 300 Palestinian rioters arrested in Temple Mount clashes ahead of Passover
EFRAT FORSHER, DANA BEN-SHIMON, SHLOMI DIAZ, YARON DORON ISRAEL HAYOM
Some 3,000 police, Border Police and member of other branches of the security forces were on duty in Jerusalem with streets around the Old City closed.
BRIEFFather of teen who stabbed man in Haifa tells police she ‘wanted to hurt Jews’
MICHEL MAKHOUL ISRAEL HAYOM
The victim was evacuated to hospital with stab wounds to his leg • According to police, the assailant, a 15-year-old girl, was influenced by the Temple Mount clashes.
BRIEF16 arrested in raid on northern Arab Israeli village
IDAN AVNI ISRAEL HAYOM
Police seize assault rifles, ammunition in Daburiyya • Over 600 suspects have been arrested since January • Israel Police: “Weapons seized today will not kill tomorrow.”
FEATURE
Joseph’s Tomb: A Jewish site with an ancient past Palestinians are intent to destroy
DAVID ISAACJNS
The Joseph's Tomb compound, Nablus, April 10, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz gives a statement to the media at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem, on March 30, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
BRIEF
Gantz lifts closure on Judea and Samaria during intermediate days of Passover
JNS
Israel “will continue to act against terrorism in a focused manner and block anyone who seeks to disturb the public order,” says Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
FEATURE
‘Jenin isn’t Gaza; they’re playing toy soldiers’
YOAV LIMORISRAEL HAYOM
Israel Defense Forces soldiers apprehended the brother of Diaa Hamarsheh, who shot dead five people on March 29 in Bnei Brak, in a counter-terrorism raid in Jenin on March 30, 2022. Credit: IDF.
The U.N. General Assembly adopts a resolution on suspension of the rights of the membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council during the 10th plenary meeting of the General Assembly Eleventh Emergency Special Session on Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Credit: U.N. Photo/Manuel Elías.
BRIEF
Russian military releases alleged details on Israeli strike in Syria
JNS
The incident was intended as retaliation for Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s “anti-Russian” rhetoric, according to Israeli media reports.
Oil pipelines. Credit: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.
NEWS
Collapse of EastMed pipeline project has an upside
ISRAEL KASNETTJNS
Elai Rettig, assistant professor at the department of political studies at Bar-Ilan University, said he wasn’t sure how economically viable the interconnector line is, “but it’s good to talk about it. It keeps the Israel-Cyprus relations warm and the dialogue ongoing.”
Jewish men, women and children evacuate from the city of Odessa, Ukraine, during Russia's invasion of the country, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Credit: JDC.
NEWS
On frontlines and borderlines: JDC races to aid refugees in Eastern Europe
HEATHER ROBINSONJNS
In addition to helping with evacuations of Ukrainians, the organization’s team members in Ukraine and neighboring countries are helping to meet the needs of the aged and vulnerable, including providing them with Passover supplies.
NEWSIsrael-focused charter-school system campaigns to enroll Ukrainian refugee children
MIKE WAGENHEIM
With branches on both coasts, Hebrew Public is welcoming newly arrived children with a Ukrainian Jewish administrator leading the initiative.
FEATURE
Rare finds online: Haggadot connect Jews to Passover and family history
JUDY LASH BALINTJNS
Rothschild Haggadah, Northern Italy, apparoximately 1450. Credit: Courtesy of the National Library of Jerusalem.
FEATURENot your mother’s (or even your grandmother’s) gefilte fish …
ALAN ZEITLIN
Jeffrey Yoskowitz and Liz Alpern say making the dish is a dying art, and they are hoping to jump-start a revival.
BRIEFGroups work to enable young Jews to join, host in-person Passover seders
“After two years of COVID lockdowns and closures, this is a particularly apt time to gather with friends and family to share stories about what freedom means to us now,” says Tirtzah Bassel of OneTable.
FEATURE
Young Jewish leadership program makes multigenerational impact
MIKE WAGENHEIMJNS
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (center) with members of the Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet the first major mission to Israel since the coronavirus pandemic, April 2022. Credit: JFNA.
New York University’s campus in Greenwich Village. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
BRIEF
SJP at NYU law school defends terror, accuses Israel of ‘Zionist grip on media’
JNS
Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement. said “this is no mere academic matter, but a matter of the safety and security of all Jews whose fellow students read this hate and incitement.”
Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville. Credit: Susanne Pommer/Shutterstock.
BRIEF
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill prohibiting schools from teaching anti-Semitic ideas
JNS
It requires local education agencies to adopt a written policy that prohibits teachers and administrative staff from pushing such concepts.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaking at the White House virtual Passover seder. Source: Screenshot.
NEWS
White House focuses on Ukraine war, anti-Semitism in virtual seder
DMITRIY SHAPIROJNS
White House Jewish Liaison Chanan Weissman served as master of ceremonies and led a type of order modeled on the seder, featuring Jewish administration officials, leaders and celebrities.
NEWSIn pre-Passover briefing, White House officials stress calm in time of conflict
DMITRIY SHAPIRO
With full-blown war in Ukraine, Iran on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons and multiple Arab terrorist attacks in Israel, the tone remained tense as the spring holidays converged.
FEATURE
‘We don’t have time to be refugees, we have to save Jews in Ukraine’
HANAN GREENWOODISRAEL HAYOM
Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, Nov. 29, 2019. Credit: Zatserkovskiy Alexander Vitalievich via Wikimedia Commons.
NEWSHow Jews in Ukraine will celebrate Passover
MENACHEM POSNER CHABAD.ORG/NEWS
Since most people will not be able to leave their homes, Chabad-Lubavitch’s Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine has prepared more than 50,000 seder kits with shmurah matzah, grape juice, bitter herbs and Haggadahs.
BRIEFErdan leads mock seder for UN ambassadors, invokes Ukrainian freedom
“Friends, fellow ambassadors … the question we must all ask ourselves is: Are we doing enough? We must ask this every day till the bloodshed stops,” said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.
BRIEFUkraine war refugees, aid workers to celebrate Passover seder in Poland
NATAN, which has stationed doctors and social workers on the Polish-Ukraine border to aid refugees since the war started, is organizing the “Passover in Przemyśl.”
View of the Supreme Court in Jerusalem before a court hearing on the denial of citizenship for two Arab Israelis who carried out terrorist attacks on Feb. 8, 2022. Photo by Flash90.
NEWS
Landmark Israeli Court ruling holds Palestinian Authority liable for terror funding scheme
ISRAEL KASNETTJNS
According to Yossi Kuperwasser of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, “the P.A. law, according to which it pays salaries to terrorists, turns the P.A. into a terror entity...that can be held accountable for all terror attacks and should compensate the victims to some extent.”
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried and film producer Dara Kravitz attend the world premiere of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on April 19, 2017. Credit: Ron Adar/Shutterstock.
NEWS
Legendary Jewish comedian Gilbert Gottfried remembered for edgy humor
ALAN ZEITLINJNS
The 67-year-old was irreverent, hysterical, controversial, and if you saw his act, you’d hear big laughs mixed with murmurs by audience members wondering if he’d crossed the line.
Entrance sign to Cornell University on College Avenue Bridge. Credit: Amy Lutz/Shutterstock.
BRIEF
New report exposes SJP’s methods of intimidating Jewish students at Cornell
JNS
Hillel has reported that Jewish students felt increasingly “unsafe” at the school due to a series of anti-Semitic acts on campus.
Israeli forces conduct counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria, April 14. Photo: Israel Defense Forces.
BRIEF
Two Palestinian terrorists killed in firefight with IDF near Jenin
JNS
Israeli forces have arrested 19 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria in the past 24 hours, including one who had escaped from P.A. custody and was planning an imminent attack.
BRIEFIDF details steps taken to reinforce Judea and Samaria security barrier
Engineering work to strengthen the buffer zone near the barrier has begun, while engineers are also digging trenches to stop illegal vehicle crossings.
BRIEFPA making terror payments to hundreds of Israeli citizens
ARIEL KAHANA ISRAEL HAYOM
Those receiving the benefits are serving prison terms for carrying out or assisting terrorist operations, or acting against Israel in other ways, according to Israel's defense establishment.
FEATURE
Amnesty International’s cruel assault on Israel
SALO AIZENBERGNGO MONITOR
Amnesty International's anti-Israel report. Credit: Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
BRIEFRepublican senators push bill to cut federal funding to Amnesty International
Sen. Rick Scott said the bill is intended to send a message that America will not support the “radical left’s dangerous anti-Israel agenda.”
Israel concludes its first successful trial of ground-based laser interception system 4 on April 14, 2022. Credit: Courtesy of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
BRIEF
Israel concludes successful trial of ground-based laser interception system
JNS
“The laser is a game-changer thanks to its easily operated system and significant economic advantages,” says Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem.
Traffic on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, Jan. 20, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
BRIEF
Israel to invest NIS 20 million in autonomous transport pilot program
JNS
“Within two years, Israelis will be able to board autonomously operated bus lines and enjoy the use of this groundbreaking technology,” says Israel’s Transportation Ministry.
