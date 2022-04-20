Photo Credit: Dana Kopel/POOL

Israel’s indoor mask mandate is to be lifted on April 23 at 8 p.m., pending approval by the Knesset Health Committee, Israel’s prime minister and health minister announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision was made by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz in light of the recent decline in COVID-19 cases, the statement said.

However, the mask mandate will remain in force for locations with high potential for infection (hospitals, Magen Avot institutions for the elderly, airline flights and people on their way to quarantine).