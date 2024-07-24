Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

The Israeli army agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip) said that over the last few months, and since the closing of the Rafah Crossing from Gaza to Egypt, it has facilitated the “successful rotation coordination” of over 1,000 doctors and humanitarian personnel in and out of Gaza.

“We stand ready to support humanitarian missions into and across Gaza,” said COGAT.

The Rafah border crossing was closed last month when the Israeli military began its push into the area.

As it happens, quite a number of doctors and medical personnel in Gaza are also moonlighting as terrorists (or perhaps are terrorists moonlighting as doctors and medical personnel).

A staff member of Doctors Without Borders turned out to be a terrorist for Islamic Jihad. Doctors Without Borders denied the claim, though photographic evidence proved them wrong.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza admitted that he and members of his staff, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, and clerks, worked for Hamas.

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital works for Hamas. Shifa hospital was a central Hamas command center and some of the Israeli hostages were brought there before being spirited away to other locations.

Three hostages who were rescued were being held by the Al Jamal family. The father of the household is a prominent Gazan doctor who was known for his ties to Hamas before the IDF killed him.

In November, UN Secretary-General António Guterres tweeted that he was “horrified” by the Israeli attack on the ambulance. He left out the part that ambulance was being used to transport weapons and terrorists.

Content by TPS was used in this report.

