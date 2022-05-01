Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A policeman in his 30s was seriously injured Saturday night near Shoham after being hit by a stolen vehicle. The thief broke through a police checkpoint placed on Route 444 in an attempt to capture him. The policeman was taken to Tel Hashomer Hospital in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene and police found the stolen vehicle abandoned. Searches for the suspect continue with the help of a helicopter.

The checkpoint was set up on the road in an attempt to catch the thief after the police received a report of car theft in Lod.

United Hatzalah emergency medical service volunteers treated a man in his 30s after he had been struck by a car on Highway 444 near the intersection with road 4613.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and Chapter Head of the Elad chapter who was one of the first responders at the scene said, “This was a difficult and complicated scene. Eye-witnesses told us when we arrived that the man was injured by a speeding car. He was suffering from a severe head injury and injuries to his limbs. We treated him at the scene after which he was transported in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital. He was listed in serious condition and semi-conscious when he was transported.