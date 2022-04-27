Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash90

At the end of 2020, the world Jewish population was 15.2 million, still less than it was over 80 years ago in 1939, on the eve of World War II and the Holocaust, when the world Jewish population was 16.6 million, according to a report released by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics ahead of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day.

At the end of 2021, the number of persons living in Israel recognized by the Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority as survivors was about 165,000 persons.

The average age of Holocaust survivors is 85. 19% of them, about 31,000 have passed the age of 90, and over 950 have crossed the age of 100.

60% of the Holocaust survivors are women, about 105,000. Their average age is slightly higher than average and stands at 85.4.

64% of the Survivors are natives of Europe, of which the largest group, 59,900 or 36%, are natives of the former USSR. 19,100 are natives of Romania, constituting 12%, 8,900 are natives of Poland, about 5.5%, 4,500 came from Bulgaria, 2.7%, 2,400 came from Hungary, 1.5%, and 2,300 are natives of Germany.

About 36% of Holocaust Survivors are natives of Asia and North Africa. Of these, 30,600 were natives of Morocco and Algeria. The Jewish communities in these countries suffered from anti-Semitic harassment and various restrictions during the Vichy regime. 18,000, 11%, are Baghdad Jews who survived the Farhud pogrom in Iraq in June 1941. About 7%, 11,000, are from Tunisia and Libya they suffered racial laws and were sent to concentration and labor camps.

The Holocaust brought a tectonic shift in the world’s Jewish demography, and while only 449,000, 3% of world Jewry lived in Israel 1939, in 1948, on the eve of the establishment of the State of Israel, the world Jewish population was 11.5 million, of whom 650,000, 6%, lived in Israel. At the end of 2020, 6.9 of the 15.2 million Jews in the world live in Israel, 45% of the world’s Jewish population, and the largest Jewish concentration in the world.

Over 3.5 million people have made Aliyah since 1948, making up 42% of the total population.

Another six million Jews live in the,445,000 live in France,393,000 live in Canada,292,000 live in the United Kingdom,175,000 live in Argentina,150,000 live in Russia,118,000 live in Germany, and118,000 live in Australia.