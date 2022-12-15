Photo Credit: מחסל האגדות

Esports Peace Games is a digital video-gaming championship in which national teams compete for Esports titles. The event will feature competitors from Israel, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. A prize of $82,000 will be distributed among the winners.

The US Embassy in Jerusalem, in partnership with philanthropist Sylvan Adams, Israel’s Foreign Ministry, LionTree LLC, the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, and the Israeli Esports Association announced the championship on Wednesday as the first-ever Abraham Accords Esports Peace Games, scheduled for January 26-28, 2023 in Tel Aviv.

The organizers plan to include up to ten countries in their initial event, which will cost around $1.5 million to run, with the hope of expanding and growing the competition in the future.

The event will be held at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv, which was built in 2014 on the grounds of what was once Israel’s only Drive-in theater. The organizers hope to attract thousands of local spectators who will also enjoy an open gaming festival alongside participants from around the world.