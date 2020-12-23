Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS

Israel is so far the fastest country in inoculating its population against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Our World in Data, a global, aggregated database on COVID-19, presented a comprehensive picture of the state of COVID-19 inoculations around the world.

On a scale of the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people within a given population, Israel came in first with 0.83, followed by the United Kingdom with 0.74, and the US with 0.19.

The global average is currently 0.03.

A total of 2.41 million doses have been administered around the world, the majority in China with some 1 million doses.

Over 72,000 Israelis have received the Pfizer-developed COVID-19 vaccine in the first 72 hours of Operation “Lend a Shoulder” to inoculate the population.

Pushing for a rate of some 60,000 shots a day, the government hopes that some two million Israelis will receive be inoculated by the end of January.