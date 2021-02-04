Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash 90

More than 20,000 runners from over 30 countries are heading into the final straight of their preparations for the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021, which will commence February 19 in a digital format across the world.

Responding the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon will break down borders and virtually bring together running enthusiasts in countries including Israel, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil and Italy (See: What is a digital race?).

The slogan “All Running Together Separately” is at the heart of the event, inviting all runners – amateurs and professionals alike – to excel and join thousands of other participants across the world at the same time, each one following a local course designed especially for him or her by a dedicated smartphone app.

The event, an initiative of Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and produced by Kapaim, will include the following distances: Marathon (42.195 km.), half-marathon (21.1 km.), 10 km. and 5 km. Participants can run their chosen distance from Friday, February 19, at 6 AM Israel time, to Thursday, February 25 at 9 PM (a.k.a. the Fast of Esther).

Runners across the world are also encouraged to join the Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon 2021 challenge – Feet Abroad, Heart In Tel Aviv – for a chance of winning free flights sponsored by the Israel Ministry of Tourism and entry to the Tel Aviv Marathon 2022.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said: “If we needed proof that this city, Tel Aviv-Yafo, is the nonstop city, then the marathon is the best evidence. Even during this incredibly challenging year, when the reality of our lives changed entirely, we are not giving up on this much-loved event. Tel Aviv-Yafo is one of the first cities in the world to hold a digital marathon, befitting the city that is the Start-Up City of the Start-Up Nation. I wish all the runners joining us from New York to Dubai, from Moscow to London, and from Mexico City to Madrid, good luck and, above all, stay healthy.”

Ronen Salem, VP Marketing, Samsung Israel, said: “Samsung Israel is proud to lead the largest sports event in the country for an eighth time, especially during this complex year. Holding the marathon this year, in a digital and innovative format, symbolizes more than anything our victory as a society and community over the limitations of the current period. This year, all the participants will run alone, but as together as possible, using an innovative app which enables each runner to reach the limit of their abilities and win. Good luck and health to all participants.”

Before race week, runners will receive a link to download a smartphone race app and participation instructions. The app will design a localized running route, broadcast a start line ceremony, offer interactive monitoring of race times, provide encouraging messages and playlists, and enable viewing and sharing of photos captured along race routes. The app will also design a personalized certificate upon finishing the race.

Full race kits have been sent to participants worldwide, including a drawstring bag, an official marathon running shirt, a personal runner number, a medal, a “finisher” sticker and various gifts.

An international team of prominent running and fitness influencers will also run in the marathon, bringing the event to a large audience across social media. Leading influencers include Milind Usha Soman (India), Tatiana Serur (Mexico), Courtney Pruce (UK) and Elizabeth Savetsky (USA).

Tel Aviv-Yafo is excited to (God willing) welcome runners back to the city for the 2022 marathon. The race, recognized as one of the world’s top winter sporting events due to the city’s warm year-long climate, sees participants enjoy a stunning 42 km. route winding its way through the beating heart of the city, running through Sarona, Rabin Square, Old Jaffa and alongside the white sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.

Registration is open here until Feb. 13, 2021.