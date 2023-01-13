Photo Credit: Otzma Yehudit

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was on a two-day visit to the south he planned to continue “until two hours before Shabbat.” On Friday he visited the Bedouin city of Rahat, where he met with a local man, the father of eight girls, who shared with the minister how unsafe and frightening life there had become.

A Kan 11 report ahead of Ben Gvir’s visit included an interview with a different Bedouin resident of the south who said he regularly sends his children to sleep in the basement for fear of the flying bullets.

Advertisement







The resident of Rahat told the minister, “I have eight children at home, who cannot sleep. We need strong police action and the punishment needs to be increased. It cannot be that a person goes to prison and after two months gets out. People are being killed. I am not interested in ‘Ben Gvir’ (meaning what his neighbors might say about his talking with the ‘enemy’ – DI) it’s an honor for me to speak with you and I wish you success from the bottom of my heart.”

Minister Ben Gvir replied: “You are right and I came here precisely for this reason. Things need to be changed and I will do everything to make them change. Your girls deserve to sleep in peace and the children here deserve to sleep in peace. We have to change this thing and I hope I will succeed.”