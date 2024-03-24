Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

Israeli security personnel thwarted a deadly terror attack Friday night when two armed operatives were captured after infiltrating

into Israel from Jordan.

The two suspects were spotted at around 10 pm in the central Jordan Valley Jewish community of Petzael by the town’s security coordinator and two members of the emergency response squad.

Advertisement





According to information released Saturday morning, a Quran was found with the pair when they were arrested.

One suspect was holding a Kalashnikov assault rifle with a magazine filled with bullets.

It’s not yet clear whether the pair was linked to any particular terrorist organization, and if so, which one.

Neither operative resisted arrest; both were handed over the Shin Bet intelligence agents for investigation.