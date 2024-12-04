Photo Credit: Flash 90
The Jordanian-Israeli border.

Israel’s political echelon ordered the military to return the bodies of two terrorists to Jordan overnight.

2 Hurt in Dead Sea Area Terror Attack by Infiltrators Dressed as Jordanian Soldiers

The two terrorists crossed into Israeli territory on October 18, in the southern Dead Sea region, and opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

The infiltrators were dressed as Jordanian soldiers.

One of the IDF soldiers at the scene, a reservist, was moderately wounded during the shootout. A second soldier sustained minor injuries.

Arab terrorism – including attacks from Jordanian terrorist infiltrators – has skyrocketed since the start of the October 7, 2023 war launched against Israel by Hamas in Gaza.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

