Israel’s political echelon ordered the military to return the bodies of two terrorists to Jordan overnight.

The two terrorists crossed into Israeli territory on October 18, in the southern Dead Sea region, and opened fire on Israeli soldiers.

The infiltrators were dressed as Jordanian soldiers.

One of the IDF soldiers at the scene, a reservist, was moderately wounded during the shootout. A second soldier sustained minor injuries.

Arab terrorism – including attacks from Jordanian terrorist infiltrators – has skyrocketed since the start of the October 7, 2023 war launched against Israel by Hamas in Gaza.

