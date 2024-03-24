Photo Credit: Chad McNeeley / US Department of Defense
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on Dec. 18, 2023.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant departed Sunday for talks in Washington DC at the invitation of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“This is a very important trip during which I will meet with a series of senior US officials, firstly the Secretary of Defense, as well as the Secretary of State, National Security Adviser, and Director of the CIA,” Gallant said.

“This visit will focus on preserving the qualitative military edge (QME) of the State of Israel, our ability to obtain platforms and munitions, our critical ties with the United States, and the importance of achieving our goals in Gaza – namely defeating the Hamas [terrorist] organization, returning the hostages [home] and ensuring Israel’s security needs as these relate to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

“We will also discuss the need to return Israel’s northern communities to their homes, whether this is achieved via military action or via agreement,” Gallant emphasized.

The minister expressed his “deep appreciation” to the US government and to “my friend Secretary Lloyd Austin” for their invitation to the United States during such an important time, in order to preserve the special and important relationship for both our countries.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

