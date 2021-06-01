Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Most of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions in Israel were lifted on Tuesday and life is almost completely back to normal.

The guidelines for social distancing and protective measures, including the Green and Purple Badges, have been abolished, and there is no longer a restriction on the size of crowds at mass events.

Entry into public venues will be allowed to anyone, including children and adults who are not vaccinated, in all places such as hotels, restaurants, halls and event gardens, and sports stadiums.

The exception is the requirement to wear a mask in closed public spaces, and that exception will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

The Ministry of Health stated that “this decision was made against the background of the low morbidity data and the continuing downward trend in all indices that has continued over the past few weeks.”

“In light of these trends, the relief phases in the Corona restrictions continue to advance, bringing life in Israel closer to a state of a complete routine,” the ministry said.

The almost miraculous improvement in Israel’s situation vis-à-vis the Coronavirus is attributed to its success to rapidly vaccinate its population.

Some 85% of Israelis over the age of 16 have received a COVID-19 vaccine.ATFASSSS

Over 5,450,00 Israeli citizens have received the first vaccine, some 58% of the entire population, and more than 5,131,000, about 55% have received the second shot.

The Ministry of Health updated Monday that it documented only four new COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Of the 22,360 tests done over the past day, 0% returned positive.

49 of the patients hospitalized with Corona are in serious condition, 36 of them are on life support. The numbers have been steadily dropping. Most Corona wards in Israeli hospitals have been closed.

6,412 Israelis have died of the virus.