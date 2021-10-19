Photo Credit: earthquake.usgs.gov

(via JNS) An earthquake in the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday morning at 8:32 AM, was felt throughout Israel, though no damage or injuries were reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Institute, the quake measured 6.0 on the Richter scale, and its epicenter was about 90 miles southeast of Karpathos, Greece, some 132 miles from Haifa.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that the tremblor was felt in Cyprus and Cairo, and pegged it at a magnitude of 6.4.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.