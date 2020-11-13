Photo Credit: Daniel Cohen / Nature and Parks Authority
En Afek Nature Reserve on a Perfect November Morning

The En Afek Nature Reserve near Kiryat Bialik, north of Haifa, preserves swampland and waterway sources which have been lost in many other locations in Israel, the victims of modern agriculture, industry, and housing. Along the swamp pathway in the Reserve, visitors stroll on a wooden bridge over the swamp, surrounded by rich riverbank vegetation and colorful waterfowl.

En Afek Nature Reserve bridge / Nature and Parks Authority

But on this Friday morning, a camera crew assembled to shoot a mysterious sequence under the magical light of the new sun.

En Afek Nature Reserve on a Perfect November Morning / Daniel Cohen / Nature and Parks Authority
En Afek Nature Reserve on a Perfect November Morning / Daniel Cohen / Nature and Parks Authority
En Afek Nature Reserve on a Perfect November Morning / Daniel Cohen / Nature and Parks Authority
