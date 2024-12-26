Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Twice this week Iran’s Yemeni proxy, the Houthis sent millions of Israelis racing for shelter in the middle of the night with hypersonic missile attacks on the Jewish State.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned as he lit the first Hanukkah candle on Wednesday night, however, that the Houthis are living on borrowed time.

Netanyahu made the pledge while lighting the shamash and the first candle together with employees from the Prime Minister’s Office, senior officials and their children.

“The Houthis will also learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the Assad regime and others have learned, and this will also take time,” Netanyahu said.

“This lesson will be learned across the Middle East.”

Also attending the lighting were Orna and Ronen Neutra, who met with the prime minister earlier in the day. The Neutra couple are the parents of Capt. Omer Neutra of blessed memory, an IDF Armored Corps officer who fell in the fighting in the Western Negev on October 7, 2023 and whose body was taken hostage by Hamas.

“Today we are lighting the first candle of Chanukah to mark the victory of the Maccabees then, and also the victory of ‘the Maccabees of today,'” Netanyahu said as he lit the candle.

“As we did then, we are striking at our enemies, and those who thought they could cut the thread of our lives here then. This will apply to them all,” he pledged.

