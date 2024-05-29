Photo Credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PR via Wikimedia
Official inauguration photo of Brazil's President Lula da Silva, Jan. 1, 2023

Brazil’s Ambassador to Israel, Federico Meyer, has been recalled home by his government over the continuing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The ambassador will allegedly be transferred to another position in Geneva, and there will be no immediate replacement.

“An official notification about the matter has not yet been received,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in response. “Brazil’s chargé d’affaires will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry tomorrow for a meeting on the subject.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made the announcement Wednesday, citing the war in Gaza as the reason for the move. The move was announced in Brazil’s official gazette. However, the Brazilian ambassador had already been recalled “for consultations” back in February.

At that time, Israel said President Lula da Silva was not welcome in the country after he compared Israel’s war on Gaza to Hitler’s treatment of Jews.

Brazil has joined Columbia and Egypt in their support of the South African claim in the International Court of Justice at The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces are fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza after they invaded the Jewish State and slaughtered some 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, kidnapping some 250 others and dragging them into Gaza captivity – a point studiously ignored by anti-Israel leaders.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

