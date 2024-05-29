Photo Credit: Ricardo Stuckert/PR via Wikimedia

Brazil’s Ambassador to Israel, Federico Meyer, has been recalled home by his government over the continuing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. The ambassador will allegedly be transferred to another position in Geneva, and there will be no immediate replacement.

President Lula of Brazil recalls today his ambassador from Israel…

…but the ambassador has already been recalled back in February, and has not returned to Israel since…

…does Lula even know where his ambassadors are or what he said only 3 months ago or what???… https://t.co/vdkO79u7bv — Yigal Palmor (@YigalPalmor) May 29, 2024

“An official notification about the matter has not yet been received,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in response. “Brazil’s chargé d’affaires will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry tomorrow for a meeting on the subject.”

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made the announcement Wednesday, citing the war in Gaza as the reason for the move. The move was announced in Brazil’s official gazette. However, the Brazilian ambassador had already been recalled “for consultations” back in February.

At that time, Israel said President Lula da Silva was not welcome in the country after he compared Israel’s war on Gaza to Hitler’s treatment of Jews.

Brazil has joined Columbia and Egypt in their support of the South African claim in the International Court of Justice at The Hague that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces are fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza after they invaded the Jewish State and slaughtered some 1,200 people on October 7, 2023, kidnapping some 250 others and dragging them into Gaza captivity – a point studiously ignored by anti-Israel leaders.