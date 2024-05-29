Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Pro-Hamas terror supporters in Mexico torched the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City during an “Urgent Action for Rafah” event in the capital that quickly became an all-out riot.

The “peaceful” Free Palestine movement has set on fire the Israeli embassy in Mexico City. With “peaceful actions” like these, who needs war? pic.twitter.com/L3O6rvYQRf — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 29, 2024

One day earlier, on Tuesday (May 28), Mexico filed a declaration of intervention in South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel accusing the Jewish State of committing genocide in Gaza.

“Mexico states that it “seeks to intervene, in order to provide its view on the potential construction of the content of the provisions of the Convention relevant to this case”, the ICJ wrote in the document announcing the move.

Anarchists hurled Molotov cocktails at the embassy, setting it aflame in Mexico City’s Lomas de Chapultepee neighborhood.

Some 200 protesters, including many who wore masks, also hurled rocks at the security forces who set up barriers to protect the embassy, AFP reported.

In response to reports about the violence, New York City Congressional Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) commented on the X social media platform, “With ‘peaceful actions’ like these, who needs war?”

According to reports on social media, at least six people suffered burns and several reporters were injured in the melee.

Earlier this week, thousands of protesters in Turkey also attempted to torch the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, chanting slogans like, “Killer Israel get out of Palestine.” Some of the protesters tried to breach the barriers set up by Turkish police to protect the building, before conducting a prayer for “Palestine,” after which they dispersed.

Rioters in Istanbul made a similar attempt to attack the Israeli Consulate at the start of the war, climbing the fence and hurling lit fireworks and other flammables at the building.

The October 18, 2023, riot came less than two weeks after thousands of Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel and slaughtered at least 1,200 people, wounding thousands more and abducting around 250 others who were dragged into Gaza captivity.

More than 100 hostages remain captive, held by terrorists in the enclave.