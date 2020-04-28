Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The people of Israel began their final preparations for the celebration of the country’s 72nd Independence Day – Yom Ha’Atzma’ut – under a full-fledged lockdown similar to that which took place on Passover that officially began Tuesday at 5 pm and is only slated to end at 8 pm Wednesday night.

In accordance with a Cabinet decision last Wednesday, Israelis may only leave their homes:

1. To buy medicine and essential products, and

2. To receive essential services within their communities of residence, or within the closest adjacent community should these be unobtainable in their communities of residence.

3. People may leave their homes for fresh air and exercise adjacent to their homes, within 100 meters, per the procedures that applied on the first night of Passover.

4. There will be no public transportation during this period.

5. The purchase of food on the eve of Independence Day and on Independence Day itself will not be permitted.

The Health Ministry reiterates, “Citizens must celebrate Independence Day in their homes.”

Due to the serious nature of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, most municipalities have elected to cancel this year’s traditional fireworks, even though they might still be visible from the balconies of most apartment buildings, deeming such a display “inappropriate” at this time.

Ongoing regulations require all Israelis age seven and above to wear face masks in public outside the home; violations could face a fine of up to NIS 200. Only those with health and/or mental/physical/psychological disabilities are exempt from the directive.

Israel Police have deployed hundreds of patrols to enforce the Health Ministry directives and have been ordered to fine anyone violating the lockdown.

“We urge the public to comply with the health directives and follow police orders to make sure the citizens of Israel remain safe,” the Israel Police Traffic Division said in its statement.

Modified IAF Flyovers to Take Place

Israeli families won’t be able to watch the Israel Air Force fighter pilots fly over the cities and towns of the Jewish State on this Independence Day – to the sorrow of all those children and their families who look forward every year to the thrill of watching Israel’s proud military aircraft soar through the skies above.

But in order to avoid tempting the public into breaking Health Ministry regulations, the flyover instead will take place only over Israeli hospitals, to salute the hard-working health care personnel who have been on the front lines of the war against the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Four training planes are making the flyover this time around. For the rest of us, a broadcast of the flight and last week’s aerobatics team rehearsing in the skies will have to suffice.