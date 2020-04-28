Photo Credit: Meir Vaknin / Flash 90

The COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has added another flight plan to the long list of those decimated around the world — or at least, radically altered by the virus and the disease it brings on.

Israeli families won’t be able to watch the Israel Air Force fighter pilots fly over the cities and towns of the Jewish State on this Independence Day.

Advertisement



Military and government officials decided that it’s best to prevent crowds from forming on beaches and in national parks in order to watch the breathtaking show in the skies.

The children and their families who look forward every year to the thrill of watching Israel’s proud military aircraft soaring above will simply have to wait — even those who watch from their balconies and backyards every year.

In order to avoid tempting the public into breaking Health Ministry regulations, it was decided that the flyover instead will by carried out by a lone team of four training aircraft, and only over Israeli hospitals to salute the hard-working health care personnel who have been on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

For the rest of us, officials decided that a broadcast of the flight and last week’s aerobatics team rehearsing in the skies will simply have to suffice.