Israeli Air Force aerobatic team flies over Ramat David Airbase near Haifa, during the 70th Independence Day, April 19, 2018

The COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic has added another flight plan to the long list of those decimated around the world — or at least, radically altered by the virus and the disease it brings on.

Israeli families won’t be able to watch the Israel Air Force fighter pilots fly over the cities and towns of the Jewish State on this Independence Day.

Military and government officials decided that it’s best to prevent crowds from forming on beaches and in national parks in order to watch the breathtaking show in the skies.

The children and their families who look forward every year to the thrill of watching Israel’s proud military aircraft soaring above will simply have to wait — even those who watch from their balconies and backyards every year.

In order to avoid tempting the public into breaking Health Ministry regulations, it was decided that the flyover instead will by carried out by a lone team of four training aircraft, and only over Israeli hospitals to salute the hard-working health care personnel who have been on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

For the rest of us, officials decided that a broadcast of the flight and last week’s aerobatics team rehearsing in the skies will simply have to suffice.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

