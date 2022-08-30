Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni /IMOD

Defense Minister Benny Gantz joined his Japanese counterpart, Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Tuesday in signing a Memorandum of Defense Cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli defense minister met with senior officials in the Japanese government including Chief Cabinet Secretary MATSUNO Hirokazu, National Security Advisor AKIBA Takeo, and Minister of Foreign Affairs HAYASHI Yoshimasa. Gantz also held a meeting with US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel.

The Israeli minister was joined on his visit by Chief of Staff to the Defense Minister Maayan Israeli, MOD Director General (res.) Amir Eshel, Military Secretary BG. Yaki Dolf, and Defense Attache to Japan Alon Yehoshua.

Gantz also expressed his condolences on the murder of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The new agreement enables Israel and Japan to expand their defense, strategic and military exchanges.

The signing also marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Israel.

“In Israel, our troops serve in the “Israeli Defense Forces – IDF” – because our mission is to defend our people. Minister, our countries share this common goal – defending our homes, seeking peace and stability. Cooperation between Israel and Japan in developing technology and sharing knowledge, will enable us to achieve our common vision,” Gantz said in his remarks.

“Global stability is threatened by Iran’s nuclear program and malign activities. I have just returned from a visit to our close, shared ally, the United States, where I discussed the nuclear agreement with Iran.

“This threat requires a united international front led by the US,” he added.

Gantz concluded his visit to Japan later in the day.