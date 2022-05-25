Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Yisrael Beytenu Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman has instructed officials at the ministry to prepare announcements of cuts that are expected to harm the haredi-religious sector.

The move includes a cut to the budget for children’s daycare – a proposed step that was vetoed in an ultimatum by Yamina Knesset Member Nir Orbach last month in which he demanded the restoration of daycare subsidies for children of yeshiva students that were canceled by Liberman.

Advertisement



Orbach also demanded the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria convene to authorize plans for new homes in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria that have been held up for months.

Liberman agreed following a meeting with Orbach to delay any action on the daycare subsidies until 2024 – but it appears he has reconsidered that stance.

Israel’s Channel N12 News reported Wednesday night that Liberman plans to cut the yeshiva budget by a third, from NIS 1.2 billion to NIS 800 million.

He also plans to reduce the budget for various education networks from 100 percent to 75 percent.

In addition, he has instructed ministry officials to add a salary test as a condition for receiving a daycare subsidy, rent assistance and rebates on property taxes (arnona).

This means that the family of an Orthodox man learning full-time in yeshiva will not be eligible for the assistance.