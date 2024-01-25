Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planted a tree in honor of Tu B’Shevat (https://www.jewfaq.org/tu_bshevat), on Thursday (Jan. 25) together with soldiers of the 414th Battalion at IDF Gaza Division HQ in the Re’im base, where trees were planted in memory of Battalion and Division soldiers who have fallen in the war.

Netanyahu met with female field observers and soldiers of the 414th Battalion, the duty of which – in routine and in war – is to locate, expose and attack the enemy by using advanced technologies.

The prime minister also visited the Division sports hall, one of the sites that was attacked during the invasion and massacre by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

“Here, in this place, on October 7, soldiers fell, the best of our sons and daughters, may God avenge them,” Netanyahu told the soldiers.

“Today we are planting trees in the blood and sorrow-soaked ground, living trees in their memory.

“Hamas came to uproot us; we will uproot them. Hamas came to wipe us out; we will wipe them out. We will deepen our roots in our land and we will uproot our enemies. We will be here and they will not be there.”

Netanyahu said the most important thing is to continue to build up the moshavim and kibbutzim in the area. “We will make them prosper, much more than previously, and we are committed to achieving total victory,” he said, adding that “total victory” means eliminating Hamas and returning all the hostages. “We will not give in on this goal,” he emphasized.

“Therefore, on Tu B’Shevat, here, next to the Gaza Strip, I say as clearly as possible: There is no alternative to deepening our roots and there is no substitute for total victory over our enemies.

May we all have a happy holiday.”

Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and Brig.-Gen. Amit Yamin, former Commander of the Border Defense Corps and Gaza Division Chief-of-Staff in the war.