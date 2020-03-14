Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office

The State of Israel is going into high gear to contain the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. By 11:30 pm Saturday night, at least 200 Israelis were diagnosed with the virus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a dramatic announcement Saturday night, explaining the new steps being taken by the government in the effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus as the number of confirmed cases of those who are diagnosed with the illness approached 200.

“We will be changing our policies every few days to stay up with the changes, keeping ahead of this virus,” Netanyahu said. “We all need to adopt a new daily routine. Our policy is dynamic, which is why our situation is one of the best worldwide.

“In order to combat this virus it will be up to the citizens to follow the guidelines to reduce the number of infections,” Netanyahu underlined.

“We will use digital means to track coronavirus patients,” he said, adding, “This was approved by the court. It is a rare measure that has in the past only been used in times of war. But we are in a rare situation, one we never encountered, and there is no choice. We must stop this virus.

“It is very important for those who are quarantined, to remain in quarantine,” Netanyahu emphasized.

The admonition is a particularly important one because numerous Israelis have not taken the self-quarantine instructions as seriously as they are intended to be carried out. As a result, many others may have been subsequently exposed to the virus.

“Avoid contact and wash your hands regularly. Stay at least two meters from others; stop shaking hands, no kissing, no hugging – all these things that we do naturally, instinctively we now must stop doing, in order to save lives,” he said.

The good news, Netanyahu said, is that there is no shortage of food, no shortage of medicine, and no shortage of money. “There is no reason for hysteria and panic purchasing,” he said. “There is no lack of supplies, and the supermarkets remain well stocked, also for Pesach.”

Likewise, he said, the banks and ATMs are operating, the pharmacies remain open and there is no shortage of medication. “There is no shortage in essential services.”

That having been said, however, “anything that has to do with cultural activity is going to be closed,” the prime minister said.

Restaurants, bars, movie theaters, clubs; all are to be closed. Hotels, malls, wedding and event halls are included in the shutdown; any remaining tourists and business travelers will either have to find places to stay elsewhere in the country, or leave.

Critical workplaces will continue to operate, the prime minister said, using two-meter social distancing. Those who can work from home should, he said.

A Health Ministry official, Professor Sadetsky, was called upon to deliver the rest of the bad news.

No gatherings of more than 10 people – down from last week’s restriction of a maximum of 100 people – are to be allowed, at work, in public and even at home, she said.

And in those gatherings of a maximum of 10, the professor said, each person must remain two meters’ distance from the next.

All school programs for all ages are now suspended – including nursery school, kindergarten and day care.

Anyone with a temperature or a cough must remain in quarantine.

The good news: for now, no restrictions on public transportation. That information will come later this week.