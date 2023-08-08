Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Israeli police officers permitted hundreds of anti-government anarchists who oppose the government’s planned judicial reforms to enter Moshav Neve Ativ on Tuesday evening to harass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family as well as others in the Golan Heights community.

The Netanyahu family is vacationing at Neve Ativ’s Panda Hotel, a place frequented by visiting prime ministers and presidents.

The group of some 200 anarchists were being allowed to march up to a few hundred meters of the hotel where the prime minister, his wife Sarah and their son Avner are staying, near the foothills of Mount Hermon, Israel’s Channel 12 News team reported Tuesday evening.

The anarchists set up a tent city and were camping out just outside the moshav for the past few nights, waiting for the chance to enter the moshav and disrupt life in the community.

Israeli police officers were ordered on Monday by the Shin Bet to block the northern entrance to the moshav, situated in the direction of Majdal Shams. A barrier was also set up at the entrance to the moshav from the south, with police only allowing residents and confirmed guests to enter the community.

The anarchists petitioned the the court earlier in the day, demanding they be allowed to protest within the community. They previously refused to hold their demonstration at a specially built complex for their use, about two kilometers from the community.

The prime minister and his family are expected to return to Jerusalem on Wednesday.