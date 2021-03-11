Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

The Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, was hospitalized Wednesday night at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem due to appendicitis.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Mrs. Netanyahu would remain in the hospital for several days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was at her side throughout the examinations.

Advertisement



Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to take off on Thursday for a quick visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with the Regent, Muhammad bin Zayed. The planned meeting will take place at the airport in Abu Dhabi, and it will be Netanyahu’s first official visit to that country.

The visit takes place less than two weeks before Election Day, after several delays resulting from the closure of flights in and out of Israel, and the increase in Corona morbidity.

Netanyahu is scheduled to return to Israel Thursday evening, to meet with the leaders of the Czech Republic and Hungary.