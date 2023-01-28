Photo Credit: Courtesy

Friday night’s attack near the Neve Yaakov synagogue was the deadliest attack on Jewish worshippers Israel has seen since 2014, when two Arab terrorists entered Kehilat Bnei Torah synagogue in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem, and attacked the praying congregants with axes, knives, and a gun. They killed four worshippers, and critically wounded a responding Druze Israeli police officer, who later died of his wounds.

Friday night’s terrorist, Hayeri Alkam, appears to have acted alone. 45 suspects related to him were arrested, including his parents.

During the day, the names of four of the victims of Friday night’s attack were released: Asher Natan, 14, Eli Mizrahi, 48, and his wife Natalie, 45, and Rafael Ben Eliyahu, 56, a resident of Neve Yaakov, whose son was seriously injured in the attack.

Eli Mizrahi’s father, Shimon, said that his son and his wife went out to help the wounded in the attack, and were murdered by the waiting terrorist. He said his son “was a modest, religious man. He wanted to help. He saw there were shots and when they stopped, he wanted to help the wounded, he and his wife.”

“He was standing next to his car and shot them. He got in the car and drove away,” the father repeated.

Also identified was Shaul Chai, 68. He was the Gabai of a nearby shul.

Also identified was Ilya Sosnasky, age 26.

The seventh victim has been identified as Irina Korolova. She was a Ukrainian citizen who immigrated to Israel six years ago.

The Palestinian Authority announced on Saturday that it holds the “Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the dangerous escalation that the situation has reached due to its crimes,” and “calls on the international community and the American administration to call on the Israeli occupation government to stop its unilateral actions.”

And now, let’s see the Israeli government take some unilateral actions.