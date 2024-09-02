Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Hezbollah rocket fire aimed at the Upper Galilee on Monday morning hit and badly damaged a home in Moshav Avivim.

The anti-tank missile fired by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy managed to evade Israeli radar and did not trigger the Red Alert incoming rocket siren in the moshav. The sirens were triggered in nearby Mattat.

Advertisement





Miraculously, there were no physical injuries.

Moshav Avivim, which is located close to Israel’s northern border, has been repeatedly targeted by Hezbollah missile and rocket fire since October 8, 2023, the day after the start of the war against Israel by fellow Iranian proxy Hamas in Gaza.

On Sunday, a barrage of Hezbollah rockets and anti-tank missiles aimed at the Galilee Panhandle landed in the area of Kfar Yuval, causing great damage and wounding two.

A reservist IDF soldier, who is a member of the community’s security team, was seriously wounded. He was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and his family was notified, the IDF said. In addition, an Israeli civilian was severely injured and was also evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The Lebanese terror group also fired a barrage of at least 10 rockets at the Western Galilee during the early evening hours. No physical injuries were reported.

Following the day-long attacks, the Israeli Air Force spent the night attacking Hezbollah military structures in Yaroun, Ayta ash Shab, Hanine, Tayr Harfa and Blida in southern Lebanon.

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, pointed out Monday that although thousands of Israelis went on strike Monday to protest the murders of six Israeli hostages in Gaza and to demand a “deal now at any price” with the terror group, Hezbollah is not on strike and is continuing to attack Israelis.

“More strikes and more destruction; the missiles are not on strike,” Sofer said. “They keep coming again and again, causing widespread destruction in the area.

“We demand that the government expand its strikes in Lebanon,” Sofer added.

Share this article on WhatsApp: