Photo Credit: Yonatan SindelFlash90

Hamas has warned that the rest of the Israeli hostages in its possession holding could end up sharing the same fate as pilot Ron Arad who went missing in 1986.

“Netanyahu is encouraging the emergence of dozens of new Ron Arads,” Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

Advertisement





The message reveals just how deeply massacre mastermind Yahya Sinwar understands public dynamics inside Israel, and how many useful idiots are ready to do his bidding. To a small enclave of very active and very heavily sponsored Israeli anarchists, the country’s enemy number one is not Hamas, it is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On October 16, 1986, IAF navigator Ron Arad Arad and pilot Yishai Aviram were on a mission to attack PLO targets in Southern Lebanon. A bomb dropped by their F-4 Phantom II exploded prematurely, causing damage to the aircraft and forcing both crewmen to eject. Aviram was located by an Israeli Cobra chopper, and he escaped by clinging to one of its landing skids as it flew away under heavy enemy fire. Arad was captured by the Lebanese Islamist militia Amal and was taken to Beirut. In 1987, three letters in Arad’s handwriting and two photos of a bearded Arad were received, proving he was alive. The Israeli government negotiated for his release, but talks failed in 1988, and since then there has been no credible information about Arad’s whereabouts.

There were rumors that Arad was shipped to Iran, where he died in the Mullahs’ captivity.

Ron Arad was used before, by the movement that urged PM Netanyahu to surrender to Hamas and release more than 1,000 terrorists, many with Jewish blood on their hands, in exchange for Gilad Shalit. The campaign succeeded, and among the terrorists who were released was Yahya Sinwar. Here’s Shalit’s mother in front of a poster with the images of her hostage son and Ron Arad.

This is essentially what Sinwar is threatening to do: not just murder the hostages in cold blood, as he has done over the weekend, but to make them disappear so their families won’t even be able to bury their bodies.

This is just the next slogan the anarchists needed, and they will start echoing it around the clock.

Hamas’s manipulative line is that the six hostages whose bodies were found by the Israeli military in a tunnel near Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip “were to be released during the first stage of the deal of their exchange for prisoners,” but the Israeli PM “opted in favor of the control over the Philadelphi Corridor instead of releasing his hostages.”

Hamas claims that the six hostages were killed by IDF bombardments, but Israel’s health ministry’s forensic examination indicated that the six had been shot dead from point-blank range two or three days earlier, on August 29 or 30.

Yair Golan, former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, Chairman of the Labor Party, and founder of the new Democrats party (with Meretz), responded to the attempted general strike declared by the Histadrut labor union, tweeting: “Striking the economy is called for, progress in the right direction is extremely important. As long as there is no deal – the strike should continue.”

In other words, to follow Golan’s logic, Yahya Sinwar now has control over Israel’s economy: as long as Netanyahu refuses to surrender to his terms, Hamas is keeping the economy down.

I hesitate to call Yair Golan a useful idiot for fear of insulting all the other useful idiots out there.

Share this article on WhatsApp: