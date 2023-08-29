Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni (IMoD)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the growing tensions on Israel’s northern border as a result of ongoing provocations and flagrant violations by Hezbollah, including a Hezbollah tent that was erected within Israeli territory, dozens of Hezbollah military posts hidden in cargo containers along the Lebanese border, and increasing patrols and presence by Hezbollah terrorists.

The parties also discussed the Iranian threat, with an emphasis on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions and the spreading of terrorism and weapons. Minister Gallant emphasized the Lebanese case as an example of the consequences of Iranian entrenchment and support.

Minister Gallant was joined by Israel’s UN Envoy Gilad Erdan and a delegation of Israel’s security establishment.

Minister Gallant stressed the urgent need for an immediate UN intervention to de-escalate tensions by strengthening UNIFIL’s presence at the border, ensuring their freedom of movement, and implementing their mandate. He warned that Israel would not tolerate increasing threats to the security of its citizens, and would act in their defense.

Gallant expressed his appreciation for the Secretary General’s contribution to ending the Hamas’ holding captive the bodies of two Israeli soldiers who were killed in 2014, and two living Israeli citizens who strayed into the Gaza Strip. He asked for the Secretary’s further assistance in resolving this issue.