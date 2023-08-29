Photo Credit: Omer Fichman/Flash90

A protester exposes herself in front of a yeshiva student and sexually harasses him; demonstrators curse passers-by who did not hurt them personally.

How does that happen?

Advertisement





The recipients of the criticism are brought down to the level of inferior beings. They are painted as a group in black.

They are displayed in prime time news as the source of evil in this world. Resources are invested to describe them as parasites, primitives, and misogynists, guilty by their very existence.

Then – it is easier to incite the crowd against them.

It has always succeeded – and it still succeeds today.

Women and men who are seemingly normative, who assert themselves as liberals, come to Bnei Brak to demonstrate for women’s rights, while trampling other rights along the way.

Are the residents of Bnei Brak not equal human beings?

The current government’s actions can be greatly criticized. Actions that may set women’s rights far back. It is both permissible and necessary to demonstrate. It is forbidden to direct anger at innocent citizens.

A group of citizens who tried to bring the entire city to a standstill on one of the busiest and most hectic days of the week, the day when everyone is preparing for the Jewish Sabbath – was given a free hand by the police to turn Bnei Brak into a ghetto and imprison the city’s residents in order to “enable the march by liberal women demonstrating for women’s rights.”

Women who demand public transportation on Saturday in Tel Aviv, on the grounds that no one will tell them how to behave inside their own homes, came in a patronizing and arrogant manner to kindly and slowly explain to the Haredi women how they should live their own lives in Bnei Brak.

Narratives were sounded on the main stage that would not embarrass dark periods in history.

One of the speakers called the residents of Bnei Brak “a community of people with disabilities” and “a city of Sodom and Gomorrah that has not contributed to the country in the slightest.”

A dangerous incitement reminiscent of the way Jews were once regarded as harmful vermin.

Over and above the fact that the majority of Bnei Brak women work and pay taxes, the proportion of working Haredi men has reached 53.5% and is the highest in the past 25 years.

In Bnei Brak there are many charitable and altruistic organizations that provide aid to all residents of Israel, regardless of religion, race and gender.

Ezer Mezion”, “Ezra Lemarpe,” run by Rabbi Elimelech Pirer, and more. In Bnei Brak there is a very high percentage of volunteers in various rescue organizations, and it is one of the largest centers of organizations lending medical and other equipment for free.

The only achievement that these haughty and patronizing women might gain will be a gift to the extremists.

Even the greatest liberals within the Haredi community will now gather around the tribal bonfire, crowding and joining ranks.

Delicate processes that began to take shape will now be destroyed.

A left-wing organization forming solidarity tour groups, under the leadership of Dr. Eran Tzidkiyahu, as part of the initiative for geopolitical education, sent a requirement for all participants in the tour to Hawara – to come in socially appropriate clothing.

There they are allowed to show respect. Liberalism ends in Bnei Brak.

{Written by Merav Sever and reposted from IsraelHayom}