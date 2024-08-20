Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90

Israel Air Force fighter jets on Monday night attacked two launchers of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the areas of Al Mansouri and Tayba in southern Lebanon. The launchers that were attacked were ready for immediate launch of rockets into Israel.

Also on Monday night, IAF fighter jets attacked several Hezbollah military warehouses in the Bakaa area deep in Lebanon’s territory. Secondary explosions were detected after the attacks, indicating the destruction of many weapons in the warehouses that had been attacked. Fire alarms were sounded in the communities of Baram and Dovev in the Upper Galilee following the airstrike against the Hezbollah weapons depots.

In addition, an IAF drone attacked and killed Hossein Ali Hossein, a key terrorist in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile unit in the Deir Kanon area in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media reported Monday night on a series of attacks in the Nabi Sheet area in Baalbak, some 80 km from the Israeli border. The targets of the attack were Hezbollah weapons, mainly rockets and UAVs, some of them underground.

Earlier, two security sources told Reuters that the target of the attack was a Hezbollah ammunition depot. Lebanese security sources told the Qatari Al-Arabi channel that five missiles were fired from Israeli warplanes at several targets in the area.

