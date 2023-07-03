Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A US plan to build a new American Embassy compound in Jerusalem has received final approval from the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee.

The approval comes about six months after public review of the plans, which were cleared for filing. The complex is to be located on the abandoned Allenby military base built by the Ottoman Turks, used during the British Mandate and then by the IDF until the 1990s.

The new compound is to span more than 53,000 square meters (570,000 square feet) and will include a new embassy building, housing for staff, parking facilities, vehicle maintenance facilities and security structures, according to Ynet.

Following approval of the plans the US is expected to submit its request for a building permit.

Once construction begins, it will take about ten years to complete the project.