The IDF on Tuesday revealed that three soldiers previously thought held captive by Hamas were in fact killed during the October 7 attack. The IDF said their bodies were taken to Gaza by Hamas.

First Sergeant Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, Sergeant Kiril Brodski, 19, and Sergeant Shaked Dahan, 19, were officially declared deceased after the IDF Chief Rabbi determined that there was enough evidence of their deaths in keeping with Jewish Law to do so.

The IDF did not release the details as to how the determination was made.

