Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

Seventeen-year-old Mia Leimberg was the only hostage under age 19 who was released from captivity in Gaza by the Hamas terrorist organization on Tuesday night (Nov. 28).

In a photo seen on social media, Mia was pictured holding a small white dog as she was “escorted” on each side by an “honor guard” of masked Hamas terrorists.

The complete list of freed hostages includes:

Mia Leimber, 17

Gabriela Leimber, 59 (Mia’s mother)

Ditza Heiman, 84

Tamar Metzger, 78

Noralin Babadila Agojo, 60

Ada Sagi, 75

Meirav Tal, 53

Rimon Kirsht, 36

Ofelia Roitman, 77 and

Clara Marman 63.

Red Cross vehicles transported the 12 hostages to Egypt, where they will then travel to the meeting point with IDF soldiers at Kerem Shalom.

Security representatives will verify the identity of the released hostages at the meeting point, the IDF said, adding that the families of the hostages are being updated by IDF representatives with the latest available information.