Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot
IDF forces entered Tulkarem overnight Friday, August 11, 2023.

One Arab terrorist was killed and eight injured by Israeli gunfire overnight Friday in an IDF raid of the Tulkarm “refugee camp” in Samaria, according to PA medical sources.

Advertisement


A WAFA correspondent cited medical sources saying that Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was killed after being fatally shot by a live Israeli round in the chest. Eight others sustained injuries in the abdomen, pelvis, foot, and shoulder respectively.

Jarad was admitted to nearby Thabet Public Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead from his wounds, the medical sources said. The condition of one of the four injured was also described as critical.

At least 220 Arab terrorists have been eliminated by Israeli security forces since the start of 2023, the highest seven-month average since the end of the Second Intifada in 2005.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGroundbreaking Research: Children Were Born with a Jewish Soul in a Secular Body
Next article‘Channel 14’ Accuses Business Moguls of Conspiring to Cancel It
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.