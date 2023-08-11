Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

One Arab terrorist was killed and eight injured by Israeli gunfire overnight Friday in an IDF raid of the Tulkarm “refugee camp” in Samaria, according to PA medical sources.

One Palestinian was shot dead by ISF during ISF operation/ clashes in Tulkarem City and Refugee Camp pic.twitter.com/0cQXe2bp1s — Local Focus – Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) August 11, 2023

Advertisement





A WAFA correspondent cited medical sources saying that Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was killed after being fatally shot by a live Israeli round in the chest. Eight others sustained injuries in the abdomen, pelvis, foot, and shoulder respectively.

מחנה טולכרם- כוחות הכיבוש פשטו על מחנה הפליטים הלילה וירו ירי חי ורצחו את הצעיר, השאהיד, מחמוד ג׳יהאד אלג׳ראד. בנוסף, פצעו 7 מירי, ביניהם אישה. pic.twitter.com/yuwgVNOEeO — רסאלה (@RISALA_2) August 11, 2023

Jarad was admitted to nearby Thabet Public Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead from his wounds, the medical sources said. The condition of one of the four injured was also described as critical.

At least 220 Arab terrorists have been eliminated by Israeli security forces since the start of 2023, the highest seven-month average since the end of the Second Intifada in 2005.