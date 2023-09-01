Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Fighters of the Sayeret Golani special force and the Border Guard on Friday morning operated in the village of Aqaba in northern Samaria in an effort to arrest the terrorist squad that was involved in a shooting attack on an Israeli car with a woman and two children at Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley on August 2.

חילופי אש בכפר עקאבא: כוחות צה”ל מפעילים נוהל “סיר לחץ” על בית שבו שוהים מבוקשים בכפר בצפון השומרון, וירו שני טילים לעבר הבית. 4 פלסטינים נפצעו בעימותים במקום @Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/mdPPOOptXN — גלצ (@GLZRadio) September 1, 2023

Advertisement





The fighters had already arrested several wanted persons when another wanted man barricaded himself in a building and the forces launched the “pressure cooker” protocol, which includes firing anti-tank missiles at the target until the wanted man turns himself in. Fire broke out in the building as a result of the missiles.

During an exchange of fire, the soldiers shot at armed men, and several hits were detected. So far, there are no casualties among the fighters.

A gun and two magazines were seized in the children’s room in the building. According to PA reports, one gunman who shot at the fighters was killed by IDF fire.

The tweet below documents the damage to the house where the terrorist was barricaded.

ההרס שנגרם בבית שכוחות הביטחון כיתרו בכפר עקאבא, מצפון לטובאס pic.twitter.com/z6j5Wc8M9u — ספיר ליפקין | Sapir Lipkin | سابير ليبكين (@sapirlipkin) September 1, 2023