Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israel pressed its offensive against Hamas’s efforts to re-establish itself in the northern Gaza town of Shejaya, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday morning.

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force destroyed 50 Hamas infrastructure sites. Meanwhile, ground forces located operational tunnel shafts and seized weapons, including AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines, and other military equipment.

Advertisement





In the southern Gaza area of Rafah, airstrikes destroyed Hamas infrastructure and eliminated terrorists.

In central Gaza, airstrikes eliminated terrorists who posed a threat to ground forces.

Meanwhile, Israel began boosting the amount of electricity supplied to Gaza to operate its water desalination and sewage systems on Tuesday.

Increasing the electricity was necessary to make drinking water available for the “basic humanitarian needs” of Gazans sheltering in humanitarian zones, said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who approved the move.

To prevent Hamas from stealing electricity, the power is transferred directly to the desalination plant located in Khan Yunis. Once fully connected, the plant is expected to provide 20,000 cubic meters of water daily. The plant, till now powered by generators and solar power, only produces 1,500 cubic meters of water daily.

Israel will reportedly not be supervising what actually happens once the electricity enters the plant.

Israel disconnected Gaza from its electricity grid in October.

Israel Air Force Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon

During the night, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the areas of Blida, Yaroun and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon.

In addition, fighter jets attacked a military structure of the organization in the Aitaroun area.

The Israel Defense Forces also fired artillery to remove a threat in the Lavona and Shachin areas.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

Share this article on WhatsApp: