One thousand units of blood were transferred to the Gazan enemy on Tuesday, along with a large delivery of medical supplies, including pain medication, anesthetics, and more, reported the Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip).

The medical supplies were transferred through the Erez Crossing (on Gaza’s northern border) and came from Jordan.

“Since the start of the war, we’ve been facilitating and coordinating the entry of medical supplies, including those who require unique delivery conditions,” said COGAT. “We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate a humanitarian response for the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas seizes 80% of the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza, and it’s unlikely this will be an exception.

