A discharged IDF soldier in his twenties, who served in the Kafir Brigade in the Gaza Strip, was arrested on Tuesday by the police on suspicion of murdering a Nukhba terrorist, Brahano Tagnia reported on News 12.

After every mainstream media outlet and numerous social network users quoted the Channel 12 story, and Channel 14’s Yinon Magal quoted the soldier’s father ahead of the court hearing in Tel Aviv, Channel 12 took down the story. A Jewish Press source close to the story suggested the report was taken down because there are more details involved that cannot yet be reported. According to some social media reports, there are three soldiers involved.

The suspect in the report argued in his defense, “On October 7, my friends and I went down south. We saw a fierce battle that was going on between the Police Special Force fighters and the Nukhba terrorists. Unfortunately, some of our fighters were killed. We continued to fight and eliminated the terrorists.”

The police investigator attacked the soldier, saying, “You yourself interrogated a terrorist in the field, then shot him in the head. That’s why you are suspected of murder.”

The soldier replied: “I did not murder any terrorist, but I eliminated the terrorists who were there and shot at us.”

The Nukhba Force or Al-Nukhba are naval commandos of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. Captured Nukhba members revealed that they had been ordered to kill everyone they saw and carry out atrocities against civilians including women and children. If they brought hostages back to Gaza they would be richly rewarded.

The mother of the soldier spoke out at the court. She pointed out how many innocent Israeli lives her son saved by eliminating the terrorist. She said her son is a medic and he went down and saved lives of the wounded soldiers. She said it’s insane that the state of Israel is turning the Nukhba terrorists into martyrs.

