Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli security forces arrested a 22-year-old Palestinian Authority Arab from Jenin on his way to carry out a terror attack in pre-67 Israel, the police announced on Thursday.

The announcement said an undercover Border Police unit arrested Amir Karoui without incident in Jenin. Karoui is a resident of the Jenin Refugee Camp.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Wave Breaker was launched by the IDF following a surge of Arab terror attacks in the spring of 2022 which killed 19 people. Overall, 31 people were killed in Arab terror attacks in 2022.