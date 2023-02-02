Photo Credit: Deror Avi / Wikimedia

Israeli Police arrested an American tourist suspected of vandalizing a church in Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday morning.

The vandalization took place at Franciscan Church of the Condemnation. The church is the second of 14 stations in a processional followed by Christian pilgrims in the Old City.

Advertisement





Police said the suspect is in his 40s and have not ruled out the possibility that he is mentally impaired.

“We take very seriously damage to religious institutions and sites,” the police said in a statement. “The police will continue to act against acts of violence and vandalism in the holy places of all religions.”