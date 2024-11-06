Photo Credit: Orly Wasseman / TPS
People wait in a safe area at Ben Gurion Airport after rocket alerts went off. Nov. 6, 2024

The Golan Heights community of Ramat Trump came under a missile alert on Wednesday just before noon. The barrage comes shortly after President-elect Donald Trump declared victory.

Several other communities, including Snir, Sha’al, and Matzok Orvim are also under alert.

Advertisement


Rocket sirens were heard in Tel Aviv as well as Ben Gurion Airport. The army said several rockets were launched from Lebanon.

According to reporter Amit Segal, a rocket or shrapnel fell in an open space near the airport. There is a video that shows a rocket that landed on a car in central Israel.

There are reports of Iron Dome interceptions over Ra’anana.

11 rockets were fired in total. Today is the 40th day since Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated.

Content from TPS was used in this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraelis Seeking New Ways to Fly to NY
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR