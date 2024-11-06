Photo Credit: Orly Wasseman / TPS

The Golan Heights community of Ramat Trump came under a missile alert on Wednesday just before noon. The barrage comes shortly after President-elect Donald Trump declared victory.

Several other communities, including Snir, Sha’al, and Matzok Orvim are also under alert.

Rocket sirens were heard in Tel Aviv as well as Ben Gurion Airport. The army said several rockets were launched from Lebanon.

נפילת רסיס בנתב״ג. נזק קל ב"ה ללא נפגעים pic.twitter.com/pjYqO3t7KW — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 6, 2024

According to reporter Amit Segal, a rocket or shrapnel fell in an open space near the airport. There is a video that shows a rocket that landed on a car in central Israel.

? תיעוד נפילת רסיסי טיל יירוט על רכב בתל אביבhttps://t.co/Zt7NqR2aTl pic.twitter.com/VQqIGuEB05 — אל-חנאדק (@ALkhanadeqHe) November 6, 2024

There are reports of Iron Dome interceptions over Ra’anana.

11 rockets were fired in total. Today is the 40th day since Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated.

Content from TPS was used in this report.

