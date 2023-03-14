Photo Credit: Matan2119 / WIkipedia

On Monday morning a massive roadside bomb exploded near the Megiddo intersection in northern Israel. A car on the other side of the highway damaged from the explosion, and the Arab driver who was driving by was seriously wounded. Further details on the terror attack were placed under strict gag order.

אתמול בשעה 6 בבוקר בצומת מגידו התפוצץ מטען חבלה סמוך לכביש הראשי. רכב שעבר שם באותו זמן נפגע ונהג הרכב נפצע קשה.

במערכת הביטחון מתחזק החדש שמדובר בפיגוע טרור. אגב הפצוע הוא ערבי ישראלי מוסלמי, שרף אלדין בן 21 מהישוב סאלם. ואם אכן מדובר בפיגוע טרור, שוב מוכח שהטרור לא מבדיל… https://t.co/ufnjuwA6pq pic.twitter.com/mX8kbb6KZK — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) March 14, 2023

A gag order has been placed on details of the current security situation and recent events.

Defense Minister Gallant, following consultations with the heads of Israel’s security services, has instructed them to continue with their efforts to maintain normal life for Israel’s citizens, according to a statement released by the Defense Minister’s office on Tuesday evening.

One thing for sure is that with the gag order in place, the rumor mill is working overtime, as are people’s imaginations.

תקשיבו לרמטכ״ל לשעבר גדי איזנקוט: אנחנו נמצאים כעת באחת התקופות הביטחוניות החמורות ביותר מאז מלחמת יום כיפור, לא כהפחדה אלא כהבנה והערכה של המציאות על סמך מודיעין: בזירה האיראנית, הפלסטינית והלבנונית״ pic.twitter.com/LA9SnFUa7R — יוסי יהושוע – Yossi Yehoshua (@YehoshuaYosi) March 14, 2023