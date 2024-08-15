Photo Credit: Wikimentor1

Israel’s security establishment has recently held talks with an American security company in an attempt to find a creative solution to one of the controversial issues between Israel and Hamas – securing the Netzarim corridor that cuts the Gaza Strip in two, Reshet Bet Radio reported Thursday morning.

The American security company GDC is owned by Israeli-American businessman Moti Kahana.

Mordechai (Moti) Kahana, 56, is most notable for his work involving refugees during the Syrian Civil War. Kahana also manages the Kahana Farm in Randolph NJ.

Lately, Kahana has held meetings with officials in Israel’s security establishment on securing the Netzarim corridor to prevent armed Hamas fighters from crossing to the northern Gaza Strip. In conversation with Kahana, he told the Israelis that his people are “capable of doing this,” as they have done in other countries in the region.

According to its website, GDC assisted in rescuing the Afghan Women’s Soccer Team; the last Jew in Afghanistan; an Afghan translator for the Royal Air Force; and numerous other Afghan civilians, especially women fleeing the Taliban takeover.

In July 2014, GDC rescued the last Jews of Aleppo, Syria. They navigated through multiple perilous roadblocks controlled by President Bashar Assad’s military and various opposition forces. Eventually, they succeeded in escaping Syria and flying to Israel.

In March 2016, GDC coordinated the airlifting of 19 Jews from Yemen and smuggled out a 500-year-old Sefer Torah.

More recently, following October 7, GDC was organizing an operation dubbed Good Neighbor Gaza, shipping provisions for Gazan civilians on behalf of humanitarian organizations.

The negotiations with Moti Kahana over securing the Netzarim corridor did not mature into a deal. It is noteworthy, however, that for handling the humanitarian aid in Gaza, GDC proposed establishing closed and secure compounds and using a biometric identification system for people who will be eligible to receive the assistance. This issue was also stalled, but Kahana believes that this is the “right solution for Israel” and for the residents of Gaza.

