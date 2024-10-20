Photo Credit: COGAT

The Israeli political-security cabinet is expected to approve a plan for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza by a private contractor at its meeting Sunday night. Plans for an attack on Iran will comprise the majority of the meeting, set to take place in a bunker (known as The Pit (“Bor” in Hebrew) at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The American security firm “GDC,” headed by Motti Kahane, is owned by Israeli-American businessmen, according to a report published by Ynet this weekend.

Motti Kahane is known as the person who rescued the last Jew from Afghanistan. He has also carried out humanitarian operations in Syria and Iraq.



“Netanyahu made a brave decision to promote the defense establishment’s recommendation to quickly start the humanitarian bubble program in Gaza that will reduce the friction between the IDF and the residents of the Gaza Strip, and prevent the theft of aid by Hamas,” Kahane said in a statement.

Among the Israelis involved in the project are Major General (res) Doron Avital, Brigadier General (res) Yossi Kupervasser and former Israeli Navy Commander David Tzur.

GDC specializes in aid in war and disaster zones based on experience gained in Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine. The company employs more than 14,000 people and is active in about 100 countries around the world.

According to the report, GDC plans to establish humanitarian bubbles in Gaza. The IDF will be tasked with “clearing” any such bubble of terrorists and erecting a separation wall within 48 hours to prevent further infiltration. Entry to the compounds will be prohibited except for residents who live in the neighborhood, who will receive permission through biometric identification.

The plan has been presented by GDC to the White House and the State Department; the company has also been in touch with the United Nations and humanitarian aid organizations such as World Kitchen, whose aid its personnel will deliver.

The company operates under international law and employs former fighters in elite US and British military units as well as Kurdish fighters. The GDC employees are expected to secure the humanitarian convoys that enter each bubble, preventing theft of equipment and supplies by Hamas and collection of “protection” money and supplies by criminals.

Funding for the project is expected to come from the US government and donations from abroad.

In the first phase, the project will begin in northern Gaza; GDC estimates approximately 100 personnel will be required to secure one neighborhood.

The company’s Israeli arm is expected to coordinate its activities with the IDF.

