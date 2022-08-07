Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense
Iron Dome

The Red Alert sirens went off in Jerusalem, just around 8:14 AM on Sunday. Reports indicate at least two Iron Dome interceptions near Jerusalem. The attacks happened as Jews are commemorating Tisha B’Av, the destruction of the Jewish Temples and other calamities that have befallen the Jewish people over the ages.

Sirens blared in the communities of Shoresh, Kiryat Yearim, Telsz Stone, Beit Meir, Neve Ilan, Abu Ghosh and other areas.

This is the first attempted rocket strike at Jerusalem during Operation Breaking Dawn against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Interceptions over Jerusalem. August 7, 2022

Around the same time, numerous rockets are being shot towards Sderot, and being shot down by Iron Dome.

Since the conflict began, Islamic Jihad has launched more than 600 rockets at Israel from Gaza.

Jewish Press News Desk
