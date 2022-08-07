Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense

The Red Alert sirens went off in Jerusalem, just around 8:14 AM on Sunday. Reports indicate at least two Iron Dome interceptions near Jerusalem. The attacks happened as Jews are commemorating Tisha B’Av, the destruction of the Jewish Temples and other calamities that have befallen the Jewish people over the ages.

יירוטים של כיפת ברזל מעל קרית יערים pic.twitter.com/pvyulLVTPZ — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 7, 2022

Sirens blared in the communities of Shoresh, Kiryat Yearim, Telsz Stone, Beit Meir, Neve Ilan, Abu Ghosh and other areas.

מטח לאיזור ירושלים pic.twitter.com/3oS6imGdvs — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 7, 2022

This is the first attempted rocket strike at Jerusalem during Operation Breaking Dawn against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Around the same time, numerous rockets are being shot towards Sderot, and being shot down by Iron Dome.

Since the conflict began, Islamic Jihad has launched more than 600 rockets at Israel from Gaza.