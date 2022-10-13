Photo Credit: Shin Bet

Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, has announced the recent arrest of a terrorist cell that was planning shooting attacks against Israel.

The Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists were taking orders directly from Belal Basharat, a Hamas terrorist released from Israeli prison as part of the 2011 prisoner swap to free then-captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Basharat was a member of the Hamas satellite headquarters in the Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, which advances terror attacks against Israel from within the PA.

According to the agency, the two main terrorists arrested by its agents were 25-year-old Anas Maraeva from Ras Atiya, near Kalkilya, and 26-year-old Aslam Tubasi from Tamun, along with a weapon and cash they received from Hamas in Gaza. Tubasi is Basharat’s brother-in-law.

The pair were instructed to buy weapons and carry out reconnaissance with the goal of carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel, the Shin Bet said.

The agency also warned that terrorists’ efforts are on the rise.

“In recent years many directives by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip have been identified, exploiting Palestinians living in [Judea and Samaria] to advance terrorist activities,” the agency said in a statement.

“Hamas operatives from the Gaza Strip transfer funds and arms to operatives…in order to carry out attacks against Israeli targets.”