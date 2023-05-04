Photo Credit: Sderot Municipality

A technical error caused the Iron Dome to malfunction during the barrage of rockets from Gaza on Tuesday, according to an Israel Air Force investigation. 104 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza over a 24 hour period. It was noted early on that the Iron Dome failed to intercept most of the rockets in the initial barrage that it should have knocked down.

The Air Force said it identified the problem early on and fixed it, and the Iron Dome had no problems intercepting the rockets launched at Israel during the barrages later in the day.

Advertisement





During the attacks, three foreign workers were wounded in Sderot.