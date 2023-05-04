Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni/Israeli Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant began on Thursday an official visit to Greece and Cyprus, revealing significant progress in Tehran’s nuclear program during a stop in Athens.

“While one Iranian arm spreads weapons and [terrorist] proxies, the other continues its program to obtain nuclear military capabilities. And make no mistake—Iran will not be satisfied with a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs,” said Gallant.

Advertisement





“Iranian progress and enrichment to 90% would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region,” he added.

Gallant was hosted by his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos at the Hellenic Ministry of Defense. He was greeted in a festive ceremony, after which a series of professional discussions were held.

“Intelligence cooperation between Israel and Greece received public attention in late March, with the arrest of two terrorists sent by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to attack Israeli targets in Greece,” Gallant said.

He was referring to the arrest by police in Athens of two Pakistanis on suspicion of planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets. The Mossad said those detained were part of a “wide Iranian network that operates from Iran and out of many countries.” The agency vowed to “continuously thwart terror attacks by Iran all over the globe.”

“This is not the only attack that was prevented. In fact, Iran has launched a global terror campaign, under the direct command of its leader,” Gallant said on Thursday.

He also addressed the recent wave of Palestinian terrorism emanating from the Gaza Strip.

“Palestinian terror organizations have tried to challenge Israel. They are launching rockets at innocent civilians. My message to them: Do not misjudge the strength and unity of our nation,” said Gallant.

Israel and Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip reached a ceasefire agreement early on Wednesday, following a major conflagration in which more than 100 rockets were fired at the Jewish state in less than 24 hours.